Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Trading Down 4.1%

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77). 305,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 166,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.60 ($0.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.72. The stock has a market cap of £199.14 million, a PE ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, insider David Loren Neuhauser purchased 19,500 shares of Amaroq Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £14,430 ($18,251.96). Corporate insiders own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including nalunaq, vagar, tartoq, nuna nutaaq, anoritooq, siku, saarloq, north sava, sava, stendalen, kobbermineburgt, paatasoq west, and nunarsuit covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

