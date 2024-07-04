Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 6,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 3,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.