MDA (OTC:MDALF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.57 and last traded at C$9.57. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.78.

MDA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.57.

About MDA

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.