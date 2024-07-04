Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Trading Down 1.1%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.31. 3,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.39.

LCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$254.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.40.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

