Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX) Shares Down 0.1%

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.11. 8,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 53,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Get Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 100,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

About Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.