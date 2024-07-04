Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 1,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heliogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Heliogen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand.

