Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.38. 382,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 271,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Soluna Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Soluna alerts:

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.