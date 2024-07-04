Largo (TSE:LGO) Trading 3.2% Higher

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.55. Approximately 14,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 42,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of C$56.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Largo Inc. will post 0.013504 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

