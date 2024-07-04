Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Shares Down 6.3%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.60. 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 8,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

