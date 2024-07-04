Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Down 1.5%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35. 144,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 737,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $630.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

