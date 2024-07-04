FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTAIP opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

