Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,076 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,304% compared to the typical volume of 504 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 180.9% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth $144,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONN opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.40 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

