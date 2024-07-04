Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Expands By 9.5%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 108,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.48% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Grom Social Enterprises Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:GROM opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.50. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 386.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.97%.

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.