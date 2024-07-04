Investors Buy Large Volume of Heron Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,913 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,680% compared to the typical volume of 613 put options.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
HRTX opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $417.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.80.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
