Investors Buy Large Volume of Heron Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,913 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,680% compared to the typical volume of 613 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Heron Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 51.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

HRTX opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $417.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.