Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Increases By 9.7%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
