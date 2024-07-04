Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Increases By 9.7%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.