Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.52% from the company's previous close.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

