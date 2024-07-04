ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.29.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on ECN Capital
Insider Buying and Selling
ECN Capital Stock Up 4.2 %
TSE:ECN opened at C$1.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.