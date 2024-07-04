ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ECN Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

ECN Capital Stock Up 4.2 %

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$46,887.50. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

TSE:ECN opened at C$1.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.