Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Target Price at $191.00

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $170.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average of $180.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 208.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 347.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.