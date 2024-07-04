Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,484.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Bislett Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,588,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.