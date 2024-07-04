Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

EBS opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 436,911 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

