Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Humacyte Stock Up 11.0 %

Humacyte stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $675.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

