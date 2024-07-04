CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) PT Lowered to $26.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.94.

NYSE:CVI opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.54. CVR Energy has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 67.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CVR Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 62.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,390 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $333,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

