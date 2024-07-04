Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Evercore ISI from $266.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Shares of DHR opened at $240.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

