Evercore ISI Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $148.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $151.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

