Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

RL stock opened at $167.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.45. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $192.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,662,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $61,022,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

