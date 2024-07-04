Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) PT Raised to $13.50 at TD Cowen

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.
Inseego Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.60. Inseego has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.42.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inseego
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inseego
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.