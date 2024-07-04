Evercore ISI Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,250.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

ORLY stock opened at $1,020.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,014.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,035.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

