One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Trading Down 0.2%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. 16,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 10,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

