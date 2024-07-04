Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Shares Up 1.3%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.69. 137,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,126,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Indonesia Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

Institutional Trading of Indonesia Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Indonesia Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

