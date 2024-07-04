Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.86. 316,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Tesco Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.