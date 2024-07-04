Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $261.65 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.47 and a 200-day moving average of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

