HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $49.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 521.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,976,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

