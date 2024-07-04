JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,441 shares of company stock valued at $244,496. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.