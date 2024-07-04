Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $29.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of SEDG opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $288.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

