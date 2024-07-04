Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Expands By 8.7%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 325,100 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

