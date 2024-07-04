OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $10,214,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $2,894,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 87,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $713.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.99. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.