Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $66.66.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

