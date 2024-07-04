Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.76. Katapult has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

