Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price at $14.83

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

APTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Aptose Biosciences worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.