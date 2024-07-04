Sirius XM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 64,152 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 35,732 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sirius XM by 7.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 102.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

