Ocean Power Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,721 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,734% compared to the average daily volume of 96 call options.
Ocean Power Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Ocean Power Technologies stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.19. Ocean Power Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.77.
Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocean Power Technologies
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.