Ocean Power Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,721 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,734% compared to the average daily volume of 96 call options.

Ocean Power Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.19. Ocean Power Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

