SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Shares Up 0.9%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

About SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology. Securities are typically equally weighted.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.