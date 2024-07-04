Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Down 0.2%

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,132 ($52.26) and last traded at GBX 4,142 ($52.39). Approximately 177,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 160,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,150 ($52.49).

Pershing Square Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 22.15 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,928.33.

Pershing Square Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.