Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. 6,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 653,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 306.47% and a negative net margin of 33.97%.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

