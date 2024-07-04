Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Up 0.8%

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.28 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53.20 ($0.67). 976,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 944,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.80 ($0.67).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
In related news, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 9,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £5,442.93 ($6,884.56). Insiders own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
