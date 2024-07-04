Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Up 0.8%

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.28 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53.20 ($0.67). 976,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 944,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.80 ($0.67).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Afentra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Afentra

Afentra Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of £120.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,330.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In related news, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 9,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £5,442.93 ($6,884.56). Insiders own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Afentra

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.