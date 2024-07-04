Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Down 5.4%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.62. 6,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 22,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 864.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

