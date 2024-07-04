Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Trading Down 7.9%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 1,298,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 918,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Seed Innovations Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Seed Innovations alerts:

Seed Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 46.51%.

About Seed Innovations

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.