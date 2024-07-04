Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. 1,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 33,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Bon Natural Life Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; and natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products used as food additives and nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.