Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACHC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -476.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 902,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,521,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

