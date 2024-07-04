Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) PT Lowered to $5.25

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $5.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.48% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BAER
Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 4.2 %
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.
About Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridger Aerospace Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.